Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 69.6%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,400 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

