Short Interest in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Increases By 58.8%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Acquisition Opportunity news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 149,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,535,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Acquisition Opportunity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $881,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Performance

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

(Get Rating)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.