Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 740 shares traded.

Capstone Companies Trading Down 23.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.