AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AirNet Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.96.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

