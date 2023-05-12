AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AirNet Technology Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.96.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
