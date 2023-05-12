Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.98

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.46. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 28,177 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

