Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Andy Skelton Sells 168,231 Shares

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.66), for a total value of £1,021,162.17 ($1,288,532.71).

Andy Skelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Drax Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Andy Skelton bought 6,244 shares of Drax Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($50,188.37).

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 605.70 ($7.64) on Friday. Drax Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 823.50 ($10.39). The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,857.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 621.83.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.83) to GBX 625 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.01) to GBX 940 ($11.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 724.67 ($9.14).

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.