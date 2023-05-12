Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Drops By 53.1%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the April 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $58.22 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16,816.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

