UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Acquires £3,250 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Chris Dent purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,100.95).

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

LON:UPGS opened at GBX 128 ($1.62) on Friday. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.29.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.