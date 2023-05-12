Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.
IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ IPAR opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
