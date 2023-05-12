Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the April 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

