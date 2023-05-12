Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Christopher Rogers Buys 68,728 Shares

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Rogers acquired 68,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £94,157.36 ($118,810.55).

Wickes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 135.94 ($1.72) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Wickes Group plc has a one year low of GBX 111.10 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.65). The company has a market cap of £352.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,461.54%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

