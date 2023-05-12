Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.62. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 89.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.48 million, a P/E ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.41 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

