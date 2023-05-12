Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$2.31 Average PT from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$265.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.27. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.