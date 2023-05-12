Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Tapestry worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tapestry by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,136 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tapestry Stock Up 8.3 %
TPR stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TPR has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.
Tapestry Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
