Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Tapestry worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tapestry by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,136 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Up 8.3 %

TPR stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

