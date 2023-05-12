Swiss National Bank Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in H World Group were worth $21,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,523,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 124,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,069,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.00. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

