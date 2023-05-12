Swiss National Bank Sells 40,210 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,210 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.