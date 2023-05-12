Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,700 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Comerica worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

NYSE CMA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

