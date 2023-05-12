Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,435,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,473,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 237.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.