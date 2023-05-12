Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences
In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %
RCUS stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 237.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.