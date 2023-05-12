Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$149.55

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$149.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CJT. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$109.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$100.00 and a 1 year high of C$156.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$119.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

