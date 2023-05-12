Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

