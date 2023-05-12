Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

EDIT stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $659.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock worth $72,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 313,759 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

