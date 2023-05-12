Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

