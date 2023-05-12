Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $512.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.23. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.75.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

