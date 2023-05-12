Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,846 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.21% of Dynavax Technologies worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

DVAX opened at $10.85 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

