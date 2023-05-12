Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USNA opened at $65.36 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,153 shares in the company, valued at $144,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,252. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

