Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,215,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 777,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 901,624 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

