Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,744 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Azenta worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,502,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after acquiring an additional 401,828 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $41.07 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

