Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 635 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %

VIR opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $59,782.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,472,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,648,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $59,782.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,761.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 821,268 shares of company stock worth $21,286,560. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.