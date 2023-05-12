Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.49% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.32 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $603.63 million, a PE ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.