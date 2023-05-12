Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,393 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AMETEK by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.