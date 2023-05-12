Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4 Million Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of ModivCare worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 81.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 365.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ModivCare by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 112.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ModivCare Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $784.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

