Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,634 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Methode Electronics worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 560,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI opened at $40.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

