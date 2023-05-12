Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

