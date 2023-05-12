Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 413.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of Steelcase worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Steelcase by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Steelcase by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.