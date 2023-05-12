CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of CarGurus worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $19.48 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.