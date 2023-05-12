Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

