Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $398.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,007. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

