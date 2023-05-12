Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 51.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -239.75 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,123.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.