Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,996 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Medpace worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.3 %

MEDP opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.03.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

