Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,927 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 314,684 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $358.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

