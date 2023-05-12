Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,819,177 shares traded.
Ironveld Trading Up 6.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of £12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.31.
Ironveld Company Profile
Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.
See Also
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.