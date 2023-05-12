Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.79

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and traded as low as $16.40. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 4,111 shares trading hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

