The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.87

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.87 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 124.52 ($1.57). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 2,618,993 shares trading hands.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 599.05 and a beta of 0.11.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

