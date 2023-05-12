Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.84

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.84 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.70). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 136.60 ($1.72), with a volume of 502,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.85) target price on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of £830.84 million, a P/E ratio of 455.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.83.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

