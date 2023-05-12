Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.10

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.10 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 43.65 ($0.55). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 44.20 ($0.56), with a volume of 28,937 shares trading hands.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

