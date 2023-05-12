Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.21

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as low as C$3.64. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 million and a PE ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.71.

About Brompton Oil Split

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

