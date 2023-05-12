Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Update

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

AOGO stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 133,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

