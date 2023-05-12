Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AMST opened at $3.68 on Friday. Amesite has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amesite by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

