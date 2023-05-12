Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Drone Aviation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 48,300 shares trading hands.
Drone Aviation Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
About Drone Aviation
Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Aviation (DRNE)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.