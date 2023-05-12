Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.04. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 107,314 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

